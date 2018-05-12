This Week in Greek History

May 13: On this day in 1883, in the small town of Kymi on the island of Euboea, Greek cytopathologist George Papanicolaou was born. Most known for the landmark “Pap test” aptly named after him, Papanicolaou is largely credited with severely reducing cervical cancer fatalities and saving the lives of millions around the world with his early detection cervical cancer test. Papanicolaou was one of four children. In his educational studies, Papanicolaou didn’t elect to take biology as a major but instead was fascinated in the humanities in music. After a brief intervention from his physician father, Papanicolaou relented and pursued a career in medicine. In 1904 he received his medical degree from the University of Athens with top honors.

Following his undergraduate medical studies, Papanicolaou returned to Kymi, where he practiced his craft and even lent a helping hand to the social outcast leprosy patients near his hometown. After determining that although useful, active private practice wasn’t for him, Papanicolaou sought to work more in the scientific field and so he enrolled at the University of Munich in Germany where he earned a PhD in zoology in 1910. Papanicolaou would marry his longtime sweetheart Andromache Mavroyeni shortly after graduation and they returned to Greece because of the death of his mother. They were in Greece when the Balkan Wars broke out in 1912 and so Papanicolaou joined the military as a lieutenant in Greece’s medical corps.

After a year of active military duty, Papanicolaou and his wife made the critical decision to leave Greece and pursue opportunities of a better life in the United States. The couple arrived in New York on October 19, 1913 possessing little more than the $250 required to enter the United States at the time and knew no English. Consequently, due to lack of funds and the great language barrier, they were forced to take on odd jobs to help make ends meet. Andromache got a job at a department store where she worked as a seamstress and he lasted one day as a rug salesman at the same store. He then went on to be a violin player touring restaurants and clerked at a Greek publication based in New York. After rigorously practicing his English and incessantly persisting, in 1914 Papanicolaou was granted a position at New York University’s Pathology Department and as well at Cornell University’s Medical College, Anatomy Department. Andromache assisted him as a technician in his lab work.

Though Papanicolaou would make his name in the space of human treatments, he began his scientific studies using guinea pigs as subjects. This lead to a breakthrough in 1916 when he was studying the sex chromosomes of the guinea pigs and was able to time reproductive cycles of the guinea pigs using vaginal secretions from the animals. He used these breakthroughs to commence his work on the cytopathology of the human reproductive system. He would remain in this field for the remainder of his life and would garner him worldwide acclaim. Papanicolaou through exhaustive research and a legendary work ethic (he was against taking vacations and worked seven days a week) was elated when he was able to deduce differences been the cytology of normal and malignant cervical cells following examination of swabs smeared on microscope slides. When he published his findings in 1928 there wasn’t a great deal of publicity, but that same year Papanicolaou became an American citizen and became an assistant professor at Cornell University. It wouldn’t be until 1943 when Papanicolaou and acclaimed Dr. Herbert Traut, a gynecological pathologist at New York Hospital, co-authored the book Diagnosis of Uterine Cancer by the Vaginal Smear did Papanicolaou achieve fame and gratitude. The book outlined the simple and affordable procedure of taking normal and abnormal smears from the vagina and cervix to identify cervical cancer and other ailments. The test became known as the “Pap test” and is still widely used to this day. Papanicolaou received innumerable awards for his fine work and many honorary degrees from the United States, Italy, and Greece. After close to a half century in New York, the Papanicolaous moved to develop and head the Cancer Institute of Miami in 1961. Before being able to fully settle and get on with his work in Miami Papanicolaou suffered a heart attack on February 19, 1962 and passed away at 78. Immediately, the Miami Cancer Institute was renamed in his honor.

It is no exaggeration to state that Georgios Papanicolaou is one of the medical and scientific fields’ greatest minds in the last 200 years. His relatively simple approach to early detection of cancer in the cervix allowed for other treatments to be developed for other ailments that have accounted for lives saved in the millions. He is one of Modern Greece’s most important figures and is globally recognized for his outstanding achievements in his field that helped to move science further and helped humanity.

May 15: On this day in 1919, the Occupation of Smyrna began and would last until September 9, 1922. In that time, the Zone of Smyrna was established during the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922. Greek forces numbering upward of 15,000 arrived in the harbor of Smyrna with the assistance of the Great Powers France and Great Britain.

There the Greeks were to ensure that the Greek Orthodox Christian population was to be protected from atrocities instigated by the Ottoman Turks. Prime Minister Eleftherios Venizelos dispatched Aristeidis Stergiadis to be the High Commissioner of the Zone of Smyrna. Stergiadis sought to stem the incendiary rhetoric of Greek Orthodox priests to their parishes regarding Muslim Turks as he feared a swift and brutal retaliation, which ultimately came. Additionally, Stergiadis oversaw the opening of public hospitals, the newly created Ionian University and was involved in the resettlement of Greek refugees of war. The Zone of Smyrna came into being following the Treaty of Sevres, which was signed following the conclusion of World War I and was designed to begin the partition of the Ottoman Empire by the Great Powers. Eleftherios Venizelos skillfully negotiated that Greece was to be able to protect its own people that lived in Turkey and therefore was essentially given a green light to send the Greek military to try to reclaim formerly Greek lands as part of the Megali Idea foreign policy strategy. The Greek population of Smyrna enthusiastically greeted the Greek soldiers upon their arrival to Asia Minor. The electoral defeat of Eleftherios Venizelos in 1920 spelled the beginning of the end for the Greeks in Asia Minor.

The Zone of Smyrna lasted until September 9, 1922, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk marched his forces into the city and reclaimed Smyrna for the Turks. The fall of Smyrna effectively ended the Greco-Turkish War (1919-1922), which resulted in unmitigated disaster for Greece and the Catastrophe of Asia Minor. Following the fall of the Zone of Smyrna nearly 3,500 years of uninterrupted Greek presence in Asia Minor came to a screeching halt.