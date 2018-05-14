Mother’s Day Brunch with a Greek Recipe to Enjoy

Mother’s Day and brunch have become synonymous in recent years. Making breakfast for mom to celebrate her special day is always a sweet gesture from the kids, and as the kids grow up, they often graduate to taking mom out for brunch where she can enjoy a Mimosa or two with her meal without worrying about the condition of her kitchen. Many restaurants offer special Mother’s Day brunch menus, and booking your table in advance is always a good idea …
MENUMENU
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Culture & Arts
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive