Fantastic Opportunity for Greek-American Students

WASHINGTON – The Washington, DC chapter of the National Hellenic Society (NHS) is excited to announce the Third Annual NHS Heritage America Program in collaboration with Manatos & Manatos, a leading public policy firm. This unique program will take place from July 18-21, 2018 in Washington, DC and reconnects college-age Greek-American students with their roots, heritage, culture and Hellenic identity. The NHS underwrites all program expenses and arranges for transportation to and from meetings and events.

(Click here to read The National Herald’s coverage of last year’s program)

Students participating in this exciting educational program will meet with Greek-Americans who have reached the pinnacle of success in America, including:

The highest-ranking Greek-Americans in the US Government

Younger Greek-American government officials

Former high-ranking Greek-American government officials

Prominent national businessmen

Owners of area professional sports teams

Prominent lobbyists and lawyers

Prominent on-air news personalities and editors

Directors of some of the country’s top think tanks

For a list (and pictures) of all those prominent Greek-Americans with whom students met at the First and Second Annual NHS Heritage America program, please click here (2016) and here (2017).

Eligibility:

Enrolled undergraduate college student of Greek-American descent

Age 18-26

GPA of 3.0 or greater

Provision of physician’s letter confirming ability to participate

*Greek-American descent is defined as having one or more parents, grandparents or great-grandparents born in Greece.

For more information about Heritage America and to apply, please click here.