Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Project Enters Final Stretch

The introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Greek football has entered the final stretch with the launch of public consultation for the project “Digital Transformation of Greek Football with Modern Digital Media”.

An open electronic international tender to award the contract for the VAR system will be held, which will select the best offer according to a special mathematical formula.

“Our aim is, on the part of the state, to contribute to the effort to restore Greek football’s lost credibility. The VAR project acts in this direction,” stated the general secretary for digital policy Stelios Rallis on Thursday, talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The contract for the VAR system will be for five years and include all Super League and Cup Final matches.