A Humble Tribute to Earth Day

Aristotle said, ‘In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous.’ How true! I doubt there is anywhere in the entire universe that could be as beautiful as our mother earth. Earth Day was granted by Senator Gaylord Nelson on April 20, 1970. He must have had a deep affection and appreciation for our earth. They can build rockets to explore other planets but none will ever measure up to this earth. Here, we have forests, rivers, mountains, …