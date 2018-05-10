Greek Diaspora Professor to Join UK’s Academy of Medical Sciences

LONDON – A distinguished Greek diaspora scientist specialising in cardiovascular genomics, Professor Panayiotis Deloukas of the William Harvey Research Institute and Queen Mary University of Medicine, London was elected a member of the internationally renowned Academy of Medical Sciences in the United Kingdom.

Deloukas is among the top 48 scientists (16 are women), most of them British, who were selected as new members of the Medical Academy among 410 candidates. Following their election, the total number of members in the Academy will be 1,262. The ceremony to welcome the new members will be held on June 27.