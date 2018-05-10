ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets Prince of Wales in Athens

ATHENS – Greece’s main opposition leader, New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had a meeting with Prince Charles in Athens on Wednesday, during an official visit by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Greece.

“Today I had the pleasure of meeting Prince Charles and having a very interesting conversation with him, both about the historic ties that link Greece and Britain and about the future of our two countries,” Mitsotakis said in a Twitter post, with a photograph of the meeting attached.

Mitsotakis and Prince Charles also exchanged views on a series of international and regional issues.