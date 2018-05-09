Metropolis of Chicago forms new council and holds first meeting

CHICAGO – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago today announced the formation of its new Metropolis Council. The Metropolis Council is the advisory and consultative body to the Metropolitan and is concerned with the life and growth of the Metropolis, its ministries, institutions and financial condition.

“In forming the new Metropolis Council, we sought members from across the Metropolis’ Midwest region, not just the Chicago area. It’s important to bring new voices to the table, including people with professional expertise who had not previously been asked to serve the church,” Metropolitan Nathanael said. “Having a council that is diverse in age and gender is also important as it allows us the opportunity to consider a broad range of perspectives as we labor to transform the world through our people’s God-given gifts and talents.”

In his search for new members of the Council, Metropolitan Nathanael sought faithful Orthodox Christians with backgrounds in a number of areas, including: finance, real estate, education, communications, law, security, development and management.

“As we set a course to build upon past achievements and bring about important changes to the Church, it’s important to work with experts who could provide new ideas for consideration,” His Eminence said.

The Metropolis Council met for the first time on Monday evening, May 7. The Metropolis Council approved the issuance of a Request for Proposal for financial auditing services to audit the Metropolis’ finances; reviewed the current financial condition of the Metropolis; and agreed to begin a yearlong Strategic Planning process, among other agenda items. The Metropolis Council also acknowledged the need to convene a Metropolis Clergy-Laity Congress after Pascha, 2019. Metropolitan Nathanael also announced the formation of a Young Professionals Advisory Board, which will work closely with the Metropolis Council to ensure that the emerging leaders of the Metropolis are active participants and stakeholders in the future of the Church.

Members of the Clergy on the Metropolis Council include:

• Fr. Richard Demetrius Andrews of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Paul, MN

• Fr. Stephen Bithos of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Joliet, IL

• Fr. Nicholas Georgiou of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Westchester, IL

• Fr. Nicholas Greanias of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kankakee, IL

• Deacon Paraskevas Hamalis of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Westchester, IL

• Fr. Chrysanthos Kerkeres of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

• Fr. Ciprian Sas of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Peoria, IL

• Deacon Vasilios Smith of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

Members of the Laity on the Council include:

• Nick Boosalis of Saint Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Minneapolis, MN

• Gus Chafoulis of Saints Kosmas and Damianos Greek Orthodox Church, Rochester, MN

• Lori Chiampas of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

• Athan Demakos of Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Glenview, IL

• George Kafkes of Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

• George Korkos, M.D. of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Milwaukee, WI

• Lou Laros of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign, IL

• Michael Laudizio of Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

• Andrew Limoures of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Elmhurst, IL

• John Manos of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Elmhurst, IL

• John Mercuris of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Des Moines, IA

• Kosmas Pablecas of Saint Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, Palatine, IL

• Rachael Pontikes of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

• Maria Schultz of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Sioux City, IA

• Chris Varones of Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

• Angela Zotos of Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago, IL

Georgia Loukas Demeros of Thompson Coburn LLP serves as the non-voting legal advisor to the Council. Other non-voting ex officio members include the President of the St. Iakovos Retreat Center, the President of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, the Metropolis Director of Ministries and the officers of the Metropolis Young Professionals Advisory Board.

“I am sincerely grateful to everyone who has agreed to give of their time and talents by serving on the Metropolis Council. Together we will assess, plan and implement positive and necessary changes for the good of our people and parishes across the Metropolis of Chicago,” Metropolitan Nathanael said.