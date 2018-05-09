Article Allowing Same Sex Couples to Become Foster Parents Passes in Parliament

ATHENS – Article 8 of the draft law on adoption and fostering that gives the opportunity to couples of the same sex living under a civil partnership to become foster partners was passed in parliament on Wednesday.

In a total of 264 MPs, 161 voted for the article and 103 against.

The bill overall was passed with a large majority.

Tsipras on adoption bill: Children must not be deprived of the right to family life

The Greek state must consider its stance in terms of children deprived of a chance to live a normal life outside of an institution, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday in parliament, during the debate for a bill on the adoption and fostering of children.

“The major issue today is the state’s stance before children deprived of the opportunity to live a normal life, and growing up in institutions. (These) children who until now were unfortunately invisible to the state: children of a lesser God, deprived of the right to live and grow up in a home, in a family”, stated Tsipras.

He added, “I have the feeling that the public discussion focused, wrongly in my opinion, on a single article of the draft law which I do not consider minor,” said Tsipras, saying the children robbed of an opportunity to live in a family are the “children we should have in mind today”.