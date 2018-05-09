WHISTLE, a Greek Fantasy Film Sparks Dialogue Among Visual Artists Across the World

A fiction film, paintings, short stories, photographs, a documentary, sculptures, video art, performances. Myths, fantasy, superstitions, dark stories…

The idea, a collective and fully independent production of visual artworks. The inspiration, the superstitions of the the Greek folklore mythology. The final work, an unusual transmedia, audio-visual exhibition, entitled “the WHISTLE project”.

With a vision of engaging audiences with a different kind of visual storytelling, this art project wishes to transform cinema, a visual art, into an experience that transcends the natural space of a movie theatre. Inviting all forms of visual arts under the same roof, WHISTLE project tells a singular story with many and interesting ways, starting with film and reaching out as far as painting, photography, documentary, sculpting, video art, illustration and installation.

Behind this idea, an independent group of artists from Thessaloniki, Greece. Utilizing methods of self-funding and collective spirit, this creative bunch managed to transfer an unusual dark, fantasy story, from paper to the big screen in just a few months time and at the same time inspire a whole community of visual artists from around the world to join their cause!

Renowned Greek actress and WHISTLE cast member Sofia Filippidou states, “if you inspire a working group, miracles do happen. In this project I met a talented group of artists, with a strong belief that this will be done and be done great…”

“I like the fact that the work draws its inspiration from folklore. It is a rich topic and one not often seen in cinematic productions of this format, in Greece…”

WHISTLE project is currently in development, running an open call, inviting visual artists from around the world to join in. If you love cinema, art and more importantly, if you feel that the current way of producing and distributing visual content is not for you, read about WHISTLE’s plan and give it a try.

Film Crew: Director/Producer/DoP/Screenplay: Thanasis Protatos, Writer/Screenplay: Sotiria Ioannidou, Assistant Director: Dimitris Vavatsis, Sound Engineer: Aliki Dima, Costume/Set Designer: Vaggelis Kamperis, Assistant Costume/Set Designer: Erato Arampatzi, Special Makeup: Maria Doumpa, Hair Styling: Athena Mavridou, Production Assistant: Anestis Vourvoutsiotis, Mariana Blachava, BTS Photographers: Paris Theotokidis, Vasilis Petridis, Panagiotis Tsandaris, Video/Backstage/Documentary: Panagiotis Tsandaris, Vasilis Petridis, Aerial/Drone Operator: Giorgos Athanasiou.

Cast: Egli Katsiki, Momo Vlachou, Dimitris Tsilinikos, Sofia Filippidou, Chrisa Baxtsevani, Manos Michailidis, Paulina Papadopoulou, Petros Fragopoulos, Stellina Vagiatzi, Marios Apostolakoulis

Participant Visual Artists (so far):

Viktor Melistas (Illustrator, Greece), Fernando Da Silva (Video Art, Brazil), Georgia Aeraki (Painter, Greece), Zuzanna Kledzik (Illustrator, Poland), Konstantinos Xanthis (Sculptor, Greece), Shreya Suraj (Painter, India), Esra Açar (Visual Artist, Turkey), Eleni Kesisoglou (Video Art, Greece), Mikhail Markin (Sculptor, Ukraine), Maria Bilbili Amanda (Painter, Greece), Allie Beer (Painter, USA), Evi Amnioti (Painter, Greece), Yordan Stanev (Video Art, Bulgaria), Giorgos Tsougkouzidis (Sculptor, Greece), Natasha Lelenco (Visual Artist, Moldova), Anna Maria Kasprzak (Painter, Spain), Iris Terdjiman (Painter, France), Lesli Bell (Painter, Australia), Lauralee Sikorski (Visual Artist, USA), Catherine Vitebsky (Sculptor, UK), Radosveta Zhelyazkova (Visual Artist, Bulgaria), Anita Wexler (Illustrator, USA), Anastasia Chudnivets (Visual Artist, Ukraine), Shokofeh Ghafari (Painter, Iran), Dorrine Nasri (Visual Artist, Tunisia), Makiko Tamori (Visual Artist, Japan), Evan Lawrence (Illustrator, Indonesia), Lita Poliakova (Illustrator, Germany), Sarah O’Donoghue (Videoart, USA), Catherine Vitebsky (Sculptor, UK), Helle Rask Crawford (Sculptor, Denmark), Jennifer Wester (Visual Artist, USA), Razane Hanna (Photographer, Libanon), Ala Leresteux (Visual Artist, Lithuania), Ali Poswal (Painter, Pakistan), Aliki Chiotaki (Video Art, Greece), Allie Beer (Painter, Canada), Jana Danilovic (Street Artist, Serbia), Julija Rukanskaite (Visual Artist, Lithouania), Korina Papafragkou (Graphic Design, Greece), Lita Poliakova (Visual Artist, Russia), Marvina Siniari (Painter, Albania), Marievi Mastoraki (Painting, Greece), Mikhail Tatarnikov (Visual Artist, Netherlands), Radosveta Zhelyazkova (Painter, Bulgaria), Shokoh Amiri Ghafari (Visual Artist, Iran), Unaiza Ismail (Video Art, Pakistan)