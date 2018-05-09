Andrea Catsimatidis Elected New York State GOP Regional Vice Chairwoman

NEW YORK – Greek-American Andrea Catsimatidis was elected New York State GOP Regional Vice Chairwoman representing New York City.

Last September, Ms. Catsimatidis was elected Chairwoman of the Manhattan GOP, one of the best-funded Republican clubs in the country.

Catsimatidis is the daughter of billionaire, talk show host, businessman, and former Republican mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis.

Her father, who is on TNH’s Wealthiest Greek-Americans 2018 List, congratulated his daughter via his Facebook page. “Congratulations to my daughter, Being Elected New York State GOP Regional Vice Chairwoman Representing New York City,” Catsimatidis said.

According to Manhattan’s GOP webpage “Andrea Catsimatidis serves as an executive at her family’s company, the Red Apple Group, with primary responsibilities in the real estate, investment, and insurance divisions. The Red Apple Group was founded by her father, John Catsimatidis, and is one of the largest privately held companies in America.”

