Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Arriving in Greece

Greece will welcome on Wednesday Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, who will pay a three-day official visit, at the invitation of the Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

This is the second official visit by Prince Charles to Greece, as the first one being in November 1998; it is also the first official visit by the duchess. As the British side has said, the visit to Greece aims to honor the long-standing ties between Greece and Britain.

Prince Charles has visited our country several times in the past, as part of private visits, while maintaining close ties with Mount Athos, especially the Vatopedi Monastery, which he has visited many times.

He has also visited the Ionian islands privately several times, showing particular preference ffor Lefkada. Moreover, Prince Charles’s father and Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, was born in Corfu.