Tourism Minister Kountoura Receives AHEPA Delegation

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura met on Wednesday with visiting officials of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA).

Speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency, head of AHEPA Carl Hollister noted that the aim of the visit was to discuss the World Congress of AHEPA in Greece in 2020 which will coincide with the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence.

The specific event, said Hollister, will attract over 600 people from the United States, while the participants are expected to exceed 1,000.

In any case, said Hollister “there is no other country with so much beauty and history”, adding that “we must educate Americans on the benefit of a visit to Greece”.

He also noted that Greece is a counry that supports investments, not only in tourism or hydrocarbons, but in industry as well.