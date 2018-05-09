Onassis Festival Discussion on Nature of Justice: A Visual Arts Response to The Birds

BROOKLYN – The Onassis Spring Festival presented a fascinating and wide-ranging discussion on the Nature of Justice: A Visual Arts Response to The Birds on May 7, at St. Ann’s Warehouse where Nikos Karathanos’ production of Aristophanes’ The Birds is running through May 13. The panelists were Andreas Angelidakis, Artist, Athens; Reem Fadda, Independent Curator, Ramallah; and Anne Pasternak, Shelby White and Leon Levy Director, Brooklyn Museum. The discussion was moderated by Afroditi Panagiotakou, Onassis Foundation Director of Culture.

