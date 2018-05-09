Lawyer Andreas Akaras, Team Take on Turkey Over Erdogan Guards’ Washington Assaults

Andreas Akaras, a Maryland lawyer who’s worked in Congress, helped recover unpaid wages for thousands of workers, and defended people seeking asylum and immigration privileges, doesn’t think it’s overwhelming to go after a whole government – Turkey, whose security agents in Washington, D.C. beat protesting American citizens outside the Embassy in May, 2017.

“If you look at it from a purely political context there would be horse trading and see the State Department or Justice (Department) or anyone else soft pedal …