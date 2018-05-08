Trump Announces US will Exit Nuclear Accord with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the U.S. will pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran, declaring he was making the world safer but dealing a profound blow to allies and deepening the president’s isolation on the world stage.
“The United States does not make empty threats,” he said in a televised address from the White House.
Trump said the 2015 agreement, which included Germany, France and Britain, was a “horrible one-sided deal that should never ever have been made.” He added that the United States “will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction.”
Trump’s decision means Iran’s government must now decide whether to follow the U.S. and withdraw or try to salvage what’s left of the deal. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he was sending his foreign minister to the countries remaining in the accord but warned there was only a short time to negotiate with them and his country could soon “start enriching uranium more than before.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said his country, Britain and Germany all regretted Trump’s decision.
The administration said it will re-impose nuclear sanctions on Iran immediately but allow grace periods for businesses to wind down activity.
The Treasury Department said there will be “certain 90-day and 180-day wind-down periods” but didn’t specify which sanctions would fall under which timelines. Treasury says at the end of those periods, the sanctions will be in “full effect.”
National Security Adviser John Bolton said nobody should sign contracts for new business with Iran.
In his remarks, Trump blasted the deal as “defective at its core.” As evidence, he cited documents recently released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a leading critic of the deal.
Netanyahu unveiled documents seized by Israeli intelligence showed Iran had attempted to develop a nuclear bomb in the previous decade, especially before 2003. Although he gave no explicit evidence that Iran violated the 2015 deal, he said Iran had clearly lied in the past and could not be trusted. Iran has denied ever pursuing nuclear arms
The Iran agreement, struck in 2015 by the United States, other world powers and Iran, lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against the country. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections.
In a burst of last-minute diplomacy, punctuated by a visit by Britain’s top diplomat, the deal’s European members gave in to many of Trump’s demands, according to officials, diplomats and others briefed on the negotiations. Yet they still left convinced he was likely to re-impose sanctions.
Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping about his decision Tuesday. The British foreign secretary traveled to Washington this week to make a last-minute pitch to the U.S. to remain in the deal, according to a senior British diplomat. The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the British objective will remain to uphold and maintain the deal.
Hours before the announcement, European countries met to underline their support for the agreement. Senior officials from Britain, France and Germany met in Brussels with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi.
If the deal collapses, Iran would be free to resume prohibited enrichment activities, while businesses and banks doing business with Iran would have to scramble to extricate themselves or run afoul of the U.S. American officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex financial ramifications.
In Iran, many were deeply concerned about how Trump’s decision could affect the already struggling economy. In Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani sought to calm nerves, smiling as he appeared at a petroleum expo. He didn’t name Trump directly, but emphasized that Iran continued to seek “engagement with the world.”
“It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this,” Rouhani said.
Under the most likely scenario, Trump would allow sanctions on Iran’s central bank — intended to target oil exports — to kick back in, rather than waiving them once again on Saturday, the next deadline for renewal, said individuals briefed on Trump’s deliberations. Then the administration would give those who are doing business with Iran a six-month period to wind down business and avoid breaching those sanctions.
Depending on how Trump sells it — either as an irreversible U.S. pullout, or one final chance to save it — the deal could be strengthened during those six months in a last-ditch effort to persuade Trump to change his mind. The first 15 months of Trump’s presidency have been filled with many such “last chances” for the Iran deal in which he’s punted the decision for another few months, and then another.
Even Trump’s secretary of state and the U.N. agency that monitors nuclear compliance agree that Iran, so far, has lived up to its side of the deal. But the deal’s critics, such as Israel, the Gulf Arab states and many Republicans, say it’s a giveaway to Tehran that ultimately paves the path to a nuclear-armed Iran several years in the future.
Iran, for its part, has been coy in predicting its response to a Trump withdrawal. For weeks, Iran’s foreign minister had been saying that a re-imposition of U.S. sanctions would render the deal null and void, leaving Tehran little choice but to abandon it as well. But on Monday, Rouhani said Iran could stick with it if the European Union, whose economies do far more business with Iran than the U.S., offers guarantees that Iran would keep benefiting.
For the Europeans, Trump’s withdrawal constitutes dispiriting proof that trying to appease him is futile.
Although the U.S. and Europeans made progress on ballistic missiles and inspections, there were disagreements over extending the life of the deal and how to trigger additional penalties if Iran were found violating the new restrictions, U.S. officials and European diplomats have said. The Europeans agreed to yet more concessions in the final days of negotiating ahead of Trump’s decision, the officials added.
___
By JOSH LEDERMAN and CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press
Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller and Ken Thomas in Washington and Amir Vahdat and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
1 Comment
So this is the leader of Nato……who has just again demonstrated that their are no International laws or rules that exist….when it comes to the interests of the United States, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and Israel!
So this is the leader of Nato….. who has again demonstrated that it is a Rogue…super power who will continue to commit crimes against peace and destroy the lives of every independent country in the world who does not comply with surrendering the sovereignty of their countries to the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. The actions of the United States to wage wars based on lies, and with the support of the mainstream media….are no different than those imposed by the “Organized Crime families of the Mafia in Chicago and New York in the 1920’s…and called the “Black Hand”. In taking over control of legitimate businesses, they would approach the owners of the business…. and advise them that there were bad people threatening their businesses, and they needed to be protected by the mob…and all they had to to was pledge their allegiance and control to the mob and pay a certain amount of tribute for the Protection! Those owners who refused , were immediately bombed, to demonstrate why they needed protection….. and then the mobsters would return to them ….asking if they would now like to be under the control and protection of the “Black Hand”.
Israel, the United States, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia…… are simply the leaders of an Organized Crime family of gangsters funded by the White Supremacist Billionaire Aristocratic sponsors of their countries ….to represent their global interests and power!
That is why…..Israel has the freedom to tell American who there enemies are….and why they should destroy them,….even though like Iran….they have never attacked America or any of its allies over the last 400 years.
That is why….they can blatantly and with the assistance of the United States and Nato….. have the chops to disarm Iran, in order to set them up for another target of the Middle east, while allowed to possess 200 nuclear warheads, in order to be the nuclear power of the Middle East!
That is why…..Saudi Arabia…where freedom of Religion does not exist…is the number 1 arms purchaser in the world of United states and United Kingdom arms, and can recruit and arm all it Sunni Muslim religious fanatics called ISIS, Al Queda, Al Nustra to overthrow the governments of libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, etc etc ,
Which have committed genocide against non -sunni muslim civilians and Christians in Syria, Yemen, Iraq libya,,,and wish to be the uncontested kings of the Middle East and its oil reserves.
The media stooges will sell their scripted selling of this insult to humanity by the New Adolph Hitler, which are merely compliant journalist from their financial benefactors…from the United States , Israel , Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom!
Importantly….this should be a wake up call as to who is negotiating your dream for a reunified Cyprus…the same people who broke their agreement in the constitution of Cyprus to guarantee and protect the sovereignty of Cyprus…when they let brave Greek Cypriots families be ethnically and religiously cleansed from Northern Cyprus by Nato ally Turkey! Just think ….Turkey, The United States, United Kingdom, and Greece are the envoys to the Cyprus Reunification talks ….. unless you are completely brain dead….they represent Nato, of which Cyprus is not a part of and outside of Greece….not part of the EU. Unless you are completely brain dead….. they are not negotiating the reunification of Cyprus…but who will control the sovereignty of Cyprus and its government !
The United States , must be pretty desperate, and must be feeling that they are losing control of the world and are using economic , political , and military warfare to secure its ownership, and send a black mail message to the vassal states of Nato!
The problem for the United States….is that genocide of the ethnic, religious , and cultures of the world to enforce their power and control is a war crime, and breaking International agreement which can lead to war…is a crime against Peace. And if you need a definition of that ….just look at the Nuremburg Judgement of 1945…which was the basis for most of the hangings of the German Nazi leaderers! And if you need further information on the “Black Hand Foreign Policy” of the United States and their buddies…just google it up!
Finally, the next steps of the Greek Cypriots of Cyprus is to demand a referendum to vote on uniting with Greece, since, you will never be reunified with Northern Cyprus, unless the Turks can get Turkey out of Northern Cyprus, and the British out of Cyprus by the Greek Cypriots.
So if you wish to be ruled by Nato…. you might as well be under the flag of Greece, instead of the flags of White Supremacist Britain, and the genocidal maniac from Nato Turkey! At least you will be ruled by a country with common ethnic and religious values and respect for its culture!
Michael Gianakos
P.S. …TNH….you left out in your article …the most significant signees of the Nuclear Treaty….. Russia and China! I forgot they are not members of the Nato press, and have no legitimacy in global affairs.