ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ – The Hellenic Women’s Club of Bergen County recently held their Spring Charity Luncheon at the Knickerbocker Country Club in Tenafly, NJ.

Guest speaker was Chef Maria Loi, restauranteur, cookbook author, and TV personality. Proceeds from the event went to benefit ELPIDA (Friends of Children with Cancer in Greece).

Chef Loi spoke about the healthy Mediterranean diet and about the Greek cuisine and culture.