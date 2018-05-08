Red State Activists Lead Education Revolt

This past April, nearly twenty thousand teachers in five states launched successful strikes to protest conditions in public education. Their demands went beyond asking for wage increases to pleas for benefitsdirectly affecting students. Four of the states involved are Republican strongholds: West Virginia, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. All were won by Donald Trump in the last election. The fifth, Colorado, is a swing state increasingly tending Democrat that went to Hillary Clinton.

Several themes were common in the strikes. Most glaring …