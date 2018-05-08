850 International Students in Crete for Erasmus Program

HERAKLION,Crete – “The Crete Trip 2018” is the name of the largest initiative of foreign students visiting Greece with the support of the region of Crete that is organised by the Erasmus Student Network Greece.

This is a four-day cultural event for the Erasmus students that is being held for the eighth straight year with the participation of 850 students from 75 countries studying in Greece via the Erasmus+ program.

During the Crete trip, from May 10 to 13, the international students will travel along with volunteers from the network to learn about Cretan culture via its music, flavors and tours of the island.

It will be a trip full of activities where students will be able to see the beauties of Crete, have fun and experience its internationalist environment.

The program is being implemented with the support of the region of Crete, starting from Heraklion where the students will be staying, and will include trips to Matala, Knossos and Balos. From the very first day, the residents of Heraklion will have the ability to experience the internationalist climate of the Flag Parade – a multicultural event where 850 students with flags and national colors will march through the streets of the city.