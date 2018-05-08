SYRIZA Readies ENFIA Property Tax Hikes Up to 62%

ATHENS – The hated ENFIA property tax surcharge that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would eliminate instead will whack seven million owners with new hikes up to 62 percent using so-called objective values critics said are being used to show properties are worth far more than they are during a crushing economic crisis.

Before foreign investors began swooping into Greece and Athens neighborhoods to buy properties at distressed rates, putting most to use as Airbnb and short-term rentals that have driven up rent costs, property owners had great trouble finding renters or buyers.

Bills for ENFIA, that began seven years ago as a one-year surcharge but was made permanent as part of failed efforts to write down the country’s debt that is soaring despite 326 billion euros ($387.14 billion), will go out during the last days of August.

That comes just after the bailouts expire and the Radical Left SYRIZA leader Tsipras hopes the country can return to the markets and as he said there will be a “clean exit,” although Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the country’s lenders, the Troika of the he European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) will step up monitoring of the country’s economy, perhaps for years.

That’s to make sure, the lenders said, that Tsipras, who has plummeted in polls after going back on his word to help workers, pensioners and the poor and agreed to more brutal conditions including an avalanche of new tax hikes, pension cuts and first-time taxes on more low-and-middle income families, doesn’t try to renege on their terms too.

A new committee charged with processing the zone rates recommended by property surveyors has not yet completed its work, which has led to further delays in the announcement of the property taxes used for tax purposes, Kathimerini said.

Those who will be hit the most are owners of properties with current zone rates ranging from 750-1500 euros ($891-$1781) per square meter with the ENFIA rising 3.5-21.6 percent and up to 62 percent in a lesser amount of evaluations.

Committee members reportedly said they “have given up” on some 1,500-2,000 zones and have forwarded the data to the finance ministry to deal with.

The government is said to be fixing the numbers to make sure the ENFIA brings in a target of 3.2 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to meet goals set by the Troika.

The Athens neighborhoods set for the biggest hikes during an eight-year economic and austerity crisis include poorer areas such as Metaxourgeio, as well as Mets, Koukaki, Petralona, Pangrati and Kerameikos, while Drapetsona in Piraeus will see a downward trend in the values and tax.