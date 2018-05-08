Greek Workers Will Strike to Block Evaluations, Protest Austerity

ATHENS – Not wanting to face grilling from evaluators about their on-the-job performance, Greek public workers said they will hold a general strike on May 30 in protest and called on employees and managers to refuse to take part.

The action was called by the country’s union for civil servants, ADEDY which is upset that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who has reneged on just about every vow he made, including to reverse austerity, conceded to the country’s international creditors that the workers need reviews.

The strike is also aimed at austerity measures that ADEDY and the private workers union GSEE oppose, upset that Tsipras went back on his word to roll back the brutal conditions which mostly hit workers, pensioners and the poor.

The two unions called on other labor groups to join them in what they have dubbed a “social alliance” aimed at stepping up public opposition to ongoing austerity.

This isn’t the first time a government has tried to evaluate workers to see if they are dong their jobs and previous attempts failed when the unions told public employees not to cooperate and refuse to submit assessment forms demanded by the Administrative Reform Ministry charged with the task.

Labor Minister Olga Gerovasili told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency she was confident she would be the one to break the defiance, despite the called strike. She said the process would go smoothly although it never has and that she would talk with union officials to convince them to go along.

The process of evaluating last year’s performance of Greek civil servants is set to begin this week and must be completed by June as part of agreements with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.13 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted in the summer of 2015 after saying he would do neither.

Last year local authorities boycotted the evaluations and weren’t made to comply, a common tactic by workers and unions who aren’t forced to follow government requirements even by court order.

The government hopes that workers submitting assessments online will feel less peer pressure not to go along. Ministry staff have a 70 percent participation rate while municipal workers are far behind.

There was no explanation how the process could be fair if everyone wasn’t evaluated and held to certain standards which Greek workers have always resisted in a sector known for inefficiency and a labyrinthine bureaucracy.