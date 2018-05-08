Mitsotakis Says He’ll Eliminate Greece’s Digital Policy Ministry

ATHENS – Going right after one of his sharpest critics, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would get rid of Ministry of Digital Policy now headed by Nikos Pappas, one of the closest advisers to Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

Leading bill in surveys, Mitsotakis is pushing Tsipras, who fell out of favor after reneging on anti-austerity promises, for early elections. Polls must be held by October, 2019 but Tsipras is said to be mulling snap elections before three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($387.6 billion) expire in August and new pension cuts and tax hikes kick in.

Pappas was formerly State Minister and considered one of Tsipras’ right-hand men but has run into difficulty, failing to cut the number of private TV licenses after a court intervened and with the country’s space program in shambles after a noted Greek-American scientist quit and put the blame squarely on the Digital Policy Minister’s shoulders.

Mitsotakis said Pappas and SYRIZA have failed the country’s digital technology sector which includes 8,000 businesses that contribute 8 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Kathimerini said.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Forum 2018 organized by the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE), Mitsotakis gave his party’s seven-point plan for the country’s “digital transformation,” including the creation of a new digital strategy coordinator who will report directly to the Prime Minister.

Pappas defended the government’s record, saying that the Bremen-based aerospace company OHB is set to invest 120 million euros ($142.68 millio) in a microsatellite production unit.

Speaking at the same event, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said he believed technology will help Greece’s financial recovery.

“The United States has a strategic interest in Greece’s economic success. We stand ready in the technology sector as in others to support Greece as it emerges from its long economic crisis and from the third review in August,” he said.