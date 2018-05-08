Evan Zes to Perform Rent Control in San Jose, CA and Athens, Greece

NEW YORK – Rent Control, the Off Broadway hit, written and performed by Evan Zes, a personal story of survival as a struggling actor living in the heart of New York City, is coming to San Jose’s Tabard Theatre for a one-night exclusive engagement on Thursday, June 14 at 8 PM.

Zes, an actor/writer, born and raised in the Bay Area, portrays some 30 different characters in this wild-but true one-man-play that recounts a period in his life as he struggled to survive, live his dream, and pursue his acting career in New York City.

When Evan falls backwards into one of the few remaining rent-controlled apartments in the city, he finds a way to make money and pursue his dream, turning the apartment into a lucrative Airbnb scheme – that is until it all backfires threatening to ruin his life. This cautionary tale has had audiences howling with laughter and at the same time on the edge of their seats. Critics have called it “cheerfully profane,” a “surprise thriller,” and “dangerously hilarious.”

Rent Control had back-to-back sold out runs beginning with its debut at the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival and following with the 2016 Fringe Encore Series at Soho Playhouse. Zes has since performed the show at Penguin Repertory Theatre in Stony Point, NY, The Rye Arts Center in Rye, NY, Cleveland Playhouse, Hartford Stage, The Complex Theatre in Hollywood, The Greek Cultural Center in Astoria, Queens, and Teatro Jaco in Jaco, Costa Rica. Zes is thrilled to be bringing the show to his hometown.



He spoke to The National Herald about the performance which will be a great homecoming with family and friends in attendance. Zes also told TNH that he is taking Rent Control to Athens, Greece June 20-30. Yannis Simonides- the Yale Drama School trained actor/writer, Emmy-winning documentary producer and founder and director of the Greek Theater (Elliniko Theatro) in New York and of Mythic Media, a performing arts lab, had seen the show at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria and spoke with Zes about taking it to Greece. When asked about any updates to the play, Zes told TNH that the Athens version will have more about his grandparents and their immigration to America, noting there is a “bigger pay off at the end.”

Tickets are currently available for Thursday, June 14 at 8 PM at the Tabard Theatre, 29 N San Pedro Street in San Jose, CA.

More information and tickets are available online at: www.evanzesrentcontrol.com.