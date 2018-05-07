Husband Convicted in Maria Kontonis’ Murder, Daughter’s Assault

NEW YORK – A Nassau jury convicted Robert Crumb of fatally stabbing his wife, Maria Kontonis and wounding his daughter, Tiffany, in a 2016 attack before leading police on a high-speed chase in which he crashed into a gas station.

Crumb was remanded and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced on June 14, the Newsday reports.

A jury in Nassau County Court in Mineola deliberated for less than five hours on Monday before convicting Crumb, 45, of second-degree murder, one count each of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Jurors acquitted Crumb of criminal possession of a weapon and another count of second-degree assault, the Newsday says.

“Robert Crumb, age 44, fatally stabbed his wife Maria Kontonis-Crumb, age 41, at their suburban Bethpage, Long Island home then led a 25-mile police chase that ended in a fiery crash at a Brooklyn gas station on November 4”, The National Herald said on November, 2016.