x

May 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

20 Ιnjured in Milwaukee Shootings after Bucks Playoff Game

May 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Basketball Fans Shooting
This photo taken from video provided by WISN 12 News shows police responding to the scene of a shooting at Water Street and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, Friday, May 13, 2022. (WISN 12 News via AP)

MILWAUKEE — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said.

None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night’s game were believed to be life-threatening.

The first shooting, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants where large crowds often assemble to watch major sporting events.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody.

Seventeen more people were injured in a second shooting about two hours later, which happened a few blocks away. Ten people were taken into custody and nine guns were recovered, WTMJ-TV reported.

There was no immediate indication whether the two shootings were related or involved fans who were watching the game.

Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game.

Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots but didn’t see anyone get shot or see the shooter during the earlier shooting.

“It sounded like six to eight gunshots,” he said “It was close.”

After the shots were fired, scores of fans began running toward the Deer District, he said.

Reinemann, who has worked the lot for 18 years, remained at his post even as fearful Bucks fans ran past him.

“I sat in my chair here the whole while,” he said.

“The incident took place outside of the Deer District area. We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department,” Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said.

Boston defeated Milwaukee in the game to force a Game 7 of the series Sunday night in Boston.

RELATED

Politics
Putin Warns Finland NATO Membership Would Harm Relations

HELSINKI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart Saturday relations between the two neighbors could be “negatively affected" if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership.

Politics
GOP’s New Midterm Attack: Blaming Biden for Formula Shortage
Politics
Clarence Thomas Says Abortion Leak Has Changed Supreme Court

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Giant Mural in Downtown Milwaukee Celebrates Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a larger-than-life presence over downtown Milwaukee all year long.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings