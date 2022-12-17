x

December 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

2 Students Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting Near Chicago School

December 17, 2022
By Associated Press
Chicago School Shooting
A Chicago police officer takes pictures of a crime scene at Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago after a school shooting, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Two students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the deaths of two of the victims.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the four were shot outside the school. Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four were taken to the same hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern initially said.

Chicago police officers stand outside Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood after a school shooting, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez also appeared at the news conference, saying, “We want to first make sure we have the victims in our prayers.”

The school system, also known as CPS, released a statement saying in part that “the safety of our school community is our top priority.” It added the system’s safety and security office was working with school officials and school leaders to gather information on what happened.

RELATED

Politics
Jan. 6 Committee Eyes Referring Criminal Charges for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan.

Politics
What Trump Promised, Biden Seeks to Deliver in His Own Way
Society
Journalist Suspensions Widen Rift Between Twitter and Media

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Australia…In Search of Hellenes and Hippocrates – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The vision of the Greek global medical community, inspired by Hippocrates, the Father of Clinical Medicine, took us from Bucharest to the 7th stop of journey of the Global Doctors Hippocratic Institute and the pulse of the Greek community of Australia: festive Melbourne! Together with Dr.

CHICAGO (AP) — Two students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.

Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.