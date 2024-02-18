x

February 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

2 Officers, 1 First Responder Shot and Killed at the Scene of a Domestic Call in Minnesota

February 18, 2024
By Associated Press
MINNESOTA-OFFICERS-DEAD
Law enforcement stand on a road after two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Burnsville, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

“Horrific news from Burnsville,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on Facebook. “While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

Other law enforcement agencies immediately began posting messages of condolence on social media, including images of badges with blue bars through them. It is a mark of solidarity in mourning.

Burnsville police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss,” Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement. “These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

The Law Enforcement Labor Services represents rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department. The organization’s executive director, Jim Mortenson, said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning. These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed.”

In neighboring Goodhue County, Sheriff Marty Kelly wrote that it was closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

“In times like these,” Kelly said, “it is essential to come together as a community and support one another through the uncertainty and grief.”

Burnsville, a city of around 64,000, is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Minneapolis.

RELATED

Society
Rain Pushes Daytona 500 to Monday in First Outright Postponement since 2012

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR has postponed the season-opening Daytona 500 until Monday because of two days of rain at Daytona International Speedway.

Society
Major New England Airports to Make Tens of Millions of Dollars in Improvements
Politics
Republican Opponent of US Aid to Ukraine Brings his Case to an International Conference

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

WWII Monuments Men Weren’t All Men. The Female Members Finally Move into the Spotlight

DALLAS (AP) — After World War II, the U.

BERLIN — Model airplanes were flown onto the field during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday as fans continued their protests against an outside investor.

ATHENS - Conditions attached to the sale of American F-16’s to Turkey - which said it wouldn’t abide by any - would suspend or cancel delivery if they were used for non-legitimate military purposes - and not against fellow NATO allies.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A bipartisan delegation of U.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.