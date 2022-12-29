x

December 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

2 Long Island Officers Stabbed, Suspect Shot to Death

December 29, 2022
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Police shot a man to death after he stabbed two officers during a confrontation on Long Island, New York, late Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

Suffolk County police said in a statement that the two officers were seriously injured, but did not provide their conditions. The Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association said both officers were in critical but stable condition. Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Newsday the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they responded to an altercation between two adults in Medford at about 5 p.m. One of the men involved in the altercation stabbed two officers, and one or more officers fatally shot the man, according to a police statement. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbed officers were the ones who shot the man.

Authorities said a third officer was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, but did not elaborate.

Police did not immediately release other details, including the names of the officers and the man who was killed.

RELATED

Society
Thriving Νetwork of Fixers Preys on Migrants Crossing Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north — they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone.

Politics
Massachusetts’ Anti-Trump GOP Governor Ends Time in Office
Politics
Court to Unveil Recount Results in 3 Close Arizona Races

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.

MEDFORD, N.Y.

GARRISON, NY – The AHEPA Family has a longstanding tradition of spreading Christmas cheer to the children of Saint Basil Academy in Garrison, NY.

NICOSIA - In the first visit to Cyprus in 15 years by an Indian defense chief, agreements were scheduled to be signed between the countries for defense and military co-operation among other pacts and discuss Turkish provocations.

ATHENS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Greece knows it shouldn't transfer Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems to help Ukraine beat back the ongoing invasion with Western help.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.