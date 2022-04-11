x

April 11, 2022

2 Killed and 10 Wounded in Cedar Rapids Nightclub Shooting

April 11, 2022
By Associated Press
A Thurston County Sheriff s Deputy wears a mask as he stands near crime scene tape, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Lacey, Wash. at the scene where Michael Reinoehl was killed Thursday night as investigators moved in to arrest him. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
FILE - Crime scene. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded early Sunday, authorities said.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims.

Officers helped treat the people who were wounded and rushed several of the victims to hospitals in squad cars.

The names of the man and woman who died were not released Sunday. Jerman said one of the people who were injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries, which were all related to the gunfire, ranged from serious to minor.

The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd rushed out of the nightclub. Police were searching for suspects Sunday afternoon and no arrests had been reported.

Jerman said police haven’t determined the motive for the shooting but investigators believe one of the victims was targeted.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” Jerman said. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

The club’s owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he is working with police.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response. She also urged residents to speak out against violence.

“Shock, anger, grief, disappointment — just a few of the emotions that I’m sure we all feel today,” O’Donnell said. “And I can personally say that as a mother my heart goes out to those moms and dads today who are having the worst day of their lives. To the families of the injured, we are with you and we are praying for a swift recovery.”

 

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his 100th day in office, according to a spokesperson.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

