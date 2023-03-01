x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

2 Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes off Eastern Greek Island

March 1, 2023
By Associated Press
4395403_17_0_type13265
FILLE - Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ATHENS — At least two people drowned when an overloaded boat carrying nearly 30 migrants sank off Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea island of Kos Wednesday, authorities said.

Greece’s coast guard said 24 people were rescued from the scene of the sinking, and a man and a woman were found dead. A coast guard statement added that according to survivors’ accounts, the boat had been carrying 27 people, which would leave one person missing.

The statement said several vessels and two aircraft were searching for other potential survivors.

It said the migrants’ plastic boat was detected by a thermal camera as it approached Kos, and a patrol vessel dispatched to investigate found an “overloaded polyester speedboat in dire straits, letting in water, which then capsized.”

The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately known.

The boat sank off Kos’ eastern coast, and is believed to have set off from the nearby Turkish coast. Thousands of migrants — mostly from the Middle East and Africa — try to reach the eastern Greek islands from Turkey every year, seeking a better life in the European Union.

RELATED

Society
Larissa Station Master Arrested, Charged over Tragic Train Disaster

LARISA, Greece - A Hellenic Train station master in Larissa, aged 59, was officially placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter through negligence for the tragic train accident near Tempi, which claimed dozens of lives and left scores of people injured.

Politics
SYRIZA Struggles to Deal With “Polakism,” Provocateur Ex-Minister
Politics
Tsipras, Androulakis Shocked by Train Tragedy, Turkey Sends Condolences

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.