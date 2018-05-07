Patriarch Bartholomew Hospitalized in Constantinople

BOSTON – His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was taken to the American Hospital in Constantinople on Sunday afternoon of May 6th, after he felt intense dizziness, possibly vertigo.

He remained in the hospital overnight as a precaution and after the appropriate examinations he was released on Monday, May 7 and is now at home.

Bartholomew I (born on February 29, 1940) is the 270th and current Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch, since 2 November 1991. He is widely regarded as the primus inter pares (first among …