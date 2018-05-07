US Interest for Investments in Greece is Strategic, Pyatt Says

ATHENS – US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Monday that US investment interest in Greece is strategic in nature, during his address to the digital economy forum 2018 organised by the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE).

Pyatt said that Greece is showing signs of recovery and US entrepreneurs see Greece as an investment destination that offers opportunities for investors.

He noted that he will accompany a Greek business mission to Washington in June, to make contact with US companies, while a Road Show will be held in the same month by the Greek Stock Exchange.

Pyatt also referred to a promise by US President Donald Trump to explore the possibilities for cooperation with an American investment presence in Greece. “The knowledge industry will be at the forefront of our interests,” he said, adding that “as a Californian I have a special sense of the transformational power of technology and as an ambassador in Greece I have traveled all over the country, and I see that the Greeks promote tourism and technology. Greek creativity is full of success stories that are also reflected in scientific journals. In addition, Greece with its extraordinary human capital has a lot of potential and many people tell me that Greece has changed and is trying to take advantage of the opportunities and this dynamism was reflected in TESLA’s confidence. The new initiatives will create a new future and will convince some people who have left the country to return.”

He also noted that what needs to be done is for the government to continue to carry out reforms, so that Greece can continue its strong growth course.