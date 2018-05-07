Eurozone Chief Says No Let-Up for Greece’s Reforms, Austerity

New Eurozone chief Mario Centeno is picking up where his predecessors left off and said Greece must adhere to tough conditions set as part of getting three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($388.76 billion).

The Portuguese economist told the newspaper Kathimerini that the lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) won’t let Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras backslide on tough measures, including more pension cuts and new taxes on low-and-middle income groups.

“Greece needs to take full ownership of the reform progress,” Centeno said, echoing the words of former Eurozone chiefs since the country began getting bailouts in 2010 that came with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations.

The Washington, D.C.-based IMF took part in two initial rescue packages of 240 billion euros (($286.1 billion) but stayed out of third for 86 billion euros ($102.56 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted in the summer of 2015 after saying he would do neither.

Centeno said it would be “helpful” if the IMF came on board even though the bailouts will expire in August, leaving Greece to the mercy of the markets. Two test bond sales of 3 billion euros ($3.58 billion) sold successfully but at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts – which Tsipras said can’t be repaid without debt relief at the same time he said he’s bringing a recovery.

Centeno wouldn’t commit to whether the next government must abide by the memoranda signed by previous governments. Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wouldn’t stick to all the terms even though he agreed with austerity measures imposed by his party in a former government led by Antonis Samaras.

Eurozone chiefs of the 19 countries using the euro as a currency will meet May 24 and are expected to discuss Greece’s progress in negotiations with the Troika over undone reforms as part of the third bailout.