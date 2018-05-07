Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall Will Visit Greece

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are scheduled to visit Greece for three days beginning May 9, where they will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Parliament.

The couple is also due to meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion and then with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

On May 10, Prince Charles is to meet with Archbishop Ieronymos and later that day he is to visit Piraeus for a tour of the HMS Echo and the HMC Valiant, which cooperate with the Hellenic Coast Guard in search and rescue exercises.