Mitsotakis Promises Growth, Jobs Plan, Rips Tsipras, SYRIZA Anew

ATHENS – Stepping up his rhetoric as he pushes for early elections, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said if elected he would bring growth to the economy and jobs in a country with the highest unemployment rate in the European Union.

In a speech in Karditsa, central Greece, he said the problems brought by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would not become his nor those of Greece ifhe gets into power and a position to overturn them.

“Greece will move forward, we Greeks deserve better than this,” he said, saying he had a plan for growth and jobs without saying what it was, repeating a mantra that hasn’t come with many details yet.

Ironically, as Administrative Reform Minister in a previous New Democracy-led coalition he was in charge of firing thousands of state workers without giving them a review as he had promised and now said he wouldn’t do it again.

He said SYRIZA and Tsipras, whose popularity has plummeted after reneging on anti-austerity promises, were guilty of lying and that New Democracy would offer “few words and a lot of action” without giving any specifics.

He said he has a plan to deal with poverty that has worsened during an eight-year-long economic and austerity crisis and would find one billion euros ($1.19 billion) to distribute to 800,000 low-income Greeks.

He didn’t say from where the money would come with Greece facing strict spending scrutiny from international lenders when three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($388.76 billion) expire in August.

On his Twitter account, Mitsotakis criticized Tsipras for not making any statements of sympathy on May 5, the eighth anniversary of the death of three Marfin bank workers during an anti-austerity protest.