Guns Silent, But Greece-Turkey Cyberwar Already Underway

After backing off from the brink of battle in the Aegean, Greece and Turkey are firing shots at each other in cyberspace, with electronic attacks and retaliations underway in both countries, using the weapons of technology instead of war.

Stepped up cyber attacks aimed at each other is straining relations even further as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ramping up populist rhetoric and aggression in the Aegean ahead of June 24 snap polls.

Experts in Greece are warning of further cyber attacks on line, the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) said in a report, with the Greek Foreign Ministry saying that “Cyberattacks are being neutralized immediately by the responsible authorities. At no time has the Ministry’s website been disabled,” with electronic infrastructure in both countries the new targets of opportunity.

That came after the Turkish hacker group Akincilar (“Invaders”) went after the Greek Foreign Ministry site and published a video showing what they had done, also claming they had gotten into the Greek state Athens News Agency ANA.

The Athens journalists’ union ESIEA strongly condemned the cyberattack and also declared its solidarity with Turkish journalists fighting for press freedom as Erdogan is jailing critics and opposition reporters as he steps up near-dictatorial actions to control the media.

The Turkish hackers told the Greek TV station SKAI that the cyber attacks were a response to the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition refusing to turn over eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup in July 2016 against Erdogan.

The soldiers denied taking part in the overthrow attempt and said they were fleeing for their lives. Erdogan has since purged civil society and the military and said he wants the return of the death penalty.

“We are working against forces that threaten our national unity. The attacks will continue as long as Greece maintains its current position,” said a member of the hacker group who wasn’t identified and without knowing if he works for the Turkish government.

“I don’t think they’re ordinary citizens, but agents of the Turkish state. That is quite clear,” Angelos Syrigos, a Political Science professor at Panteion University and former Secretary General of the Interior Ministry told DW.

Jorgos Tzogopoulos, a lecturer on international relations at the University of Thrace, told the German broadcaster there’s no evidence the attacks are state-directed by Erdogan’s apparatus but said Greece should step up cyber security on its government sites.

“This issue is a priority both in the EU (European Union) and in the US, if only because of Russia’s increasing online activities, ” Tzogopoulos told DW, saying that Greece isn’t up to defending itself properly yet.

IT security consultant Kostas Vavoussis told the Greek TV station Antenna that, “We know Turkey has a strong cyber army. Greece should finally start investing in its own cybersecurity,” sending up another flare.

In response, Greek hackers from Anonymous attacked Turk Telekom servers and paralyzed the channel 24TV Live website for several hours and said they would go after more Turkish targets as the elections in that country approach.

Turkey is holding two Greek soldiers for trial after detaining them when they accidentally crossed the border March 1 while on patrol and getting lost in bad weather. Erdogan has essentially confirmed they are hostages and bargaining chips to force the return of the Turkish soldiers but Tsipras has ruled that out even as he opposes asylum for them.

In February, Turkish vessels twice rammed Greek ships near the rocky, disputed islets of Imia where the two countries almost went to war in 1996 and where three Greek servicemen died in a still-mysterious helicopter crash.

Turkish fighter jets continue to regularly violate Greek airspace, with Greek pilots engaging in mock dogfights with them, and Turkish warships have gone past Greek islands with no rebuke from NATO whose Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has said he wants no part of trouble between the alleged allies in the defense alliance.