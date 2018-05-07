Tsipras Says No Snap Elections, Mitsotakis Keeps Pushing

ATHENS – Faced with a series of difficulties on several fronts, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is still insisting he won’t call early elections even as the poll-leading New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis is pushing him.

“The reverse countdown has begun so that the worst government the land has known since the restoration of democracy (1974) has begun, and elections will take place sooner or later,” Mitsotakis said.

Tsipras has been besieged with growing protests over conditions at refugee and migrant detention centers, over the stalled attempt by his anti-nationalists to give away the name Macedonia to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia; the apparently derailed alleged scandal around the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis; and his insistence there will be a “clean exit” when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($388.98 billion) end in August.

That has been contradicted by his own Finance Minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, who said the country’s economy will instead face stepped-up monitoring from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.61 billion).

Tsipras said he would not seek nor accept another bailout but did both in the summer of 2015 and has since imposed more crushing austerity measures he swore he would reject before implementing and saying it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice.

Tsipras took another blow when the government’s attempt to link New Democracy and shipping magnate and Olympiacos soccer team owner Evangelos Marinakis, facing trial on a number of charges of wrongdoing, fell apart when Marinakis said he had met with SYRIZA officials instead.

The new center-left coalition the Movement for Change, headed by former PASOK Socialist leader Fofi Gennimata, whose party went defunct after supporting austerity measures while serving New Democracy in an earlier coalition, also wants early elections.

Ironically, reports said that SYRIZA was trying to woo the new center-left into a merger which would see them subservient to Tsipras who is trying to regain favor and build a larger base after losing nearly 90 percent of his voters when he broke pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

Elections must be held by October, 2019 but several scenarios being kicked around include those that see Tsipras wanting to get another mandate before the bailouts end and leave Greece at the mercy of the markets, and before more pension cuts and new taxes on low-and-middle income families begin.

Next year will also see elections for the European Parliament in the Spring as well as local elections that could be tied to a general election.