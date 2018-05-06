Weather Forecast: Rain on Monday

Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern and western parts of the country with the possibility of thunderstorms or hailstorms and temperatures ranging from 12C to 25C.

Clouds with rain in the afternoon in most parts of eastern Greece and temperatures between 14C and 25C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 17C-23C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon in Athens, 18C-24C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 18C-25C.