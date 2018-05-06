SYRIZA’s Problems will not Become Greece’s Problem, Mitsotakis Says

THESSALONIKI – SYRIZA’s problems will not become a problem for the country, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

“Greece will go ahead, the Greeks deserve better, and we are here for that very reason. In order to improve the Greeks’ lives, we are here to we see how we will create new jobs, and better wages both in the cities and in the periphery,” he said and underlined the plan for combating poverty.

“The programme of New Democracy is a programme that can achieve growth rates of 4 pct and create 600,000 new jobs,” he stated.

In this way, Mitsotakis explained, we can ensure that, every year, we will give 1 billion euros, as minimum guaranteed income, to our 800,000 fellow citizens who need it today more than ever.