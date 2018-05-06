Greek-American Stories: A Greek Blossom

This is a true story! I’ve wanted to be an actress since I was just a little taller than my father’s kneecaps. When I was eight years old, our teacher planned a play about Columbus’s voyage.Wanting to be in that play, I waved my hand hard, hoping for her attention. She said, “Sailors are male, Phyllis. Put your hand down.” But, few males volunteered. I’d have cut my hair. Seeing there weren’t enough sailors she, reluctantly, gave me a partthat …