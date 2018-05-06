AEK Ends Greek Season with First League Title in 24 Years (Vid & Pics)
By Associated PressMay 6, 2018
AEK fans celebrate on a short march to the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia the first Greek league title since 1994. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
ATHENS (AP) — AEK Athens has won its first Greek league title since 1994.
Sergio Araujo’s 34th-minute strike, off a Marko Livaja cross, gave AEK a 1-0 win against host Apollon in its last game of the season on Saturday.
AEK fans, who filled Apollon’s stands, celebrated there and on a short march to the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia where AEK has been based for most of its history, and where it will move again once a new stadium is built.
AEK finished six points ahead of runner-up PAOK, which beat last-place Platanias 3-0.
PAOK might have been the champion but lost home games to defending champion Olympiakos and AEK. Nonetheless, PAOK fans cheered their team, shouting “Here are the real champions.”
Live Φιέστα κατάκτησης πρωταθλήματος SL, Σάββατο 5/5Παρακολουθείστε τη φιέστα της κατάκτησης του πρωταθλήματος από την ΑΕΚ σε συνεχή ροή με συνδέσεις σε όλα τα σημεία που θα συγκεντρωθούν οι φίλαθλοι να πανηγυρίσουν για τον τίτλο.