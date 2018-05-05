Our Everyday Greek: This May Let’s Speak in Greek about Sunny Days

Ο Ήλιος is the Greek word for the sun. From this word we find in English the words heliotropism, heliocentric, Helios.

Πέτρος (Π) and Μαρία (M) discuss about the sunny days.

DIALOGUE

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Π: Έχει ήλιο, Μαρία, Ehi EElio maREEa Maria, is it shining

στην Αθήνα; STEEN aTHEEna? in Athens?

Μ: Ναι, έχει λιακάδα. NE, Ehi liaKAda. Yes, it is sunny.

Π: Εδώ έχει υγρασία. eDO Ehi iyraSEEa. Here, there is humidity.

Μ: Έχει και ομίχλη; Ehi KE oMEEhli? Is there fog too?

Π: Όχι, δεν έχει ομίχλη. Ohi, DEN Ehi oMEEhli. No, there is no fog.

Έχει σύννεφα. Ehi SEEnefa. There are clouds.

Μ: Εδώ δεν έχει συννεφιά. eDO DEN Ehi sinefyiA. Here it isn’t cloudy.

Έχει ήλιο. Ehi EElio. It is sunny.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Τι TEE what

Ο καιρός keROS weather

Κάνει KAni does, is

Σήμερα SEEmera today

Αύριο Avrio tomorrow

Ο ήλιος O EElios Sun

Έχει ήλιο Ehi EElio It is sunny, sunshine, shining

Θα έχει ήλιο THA Ehi EElio It will be sunny

Δεν έχει ήλιο DEN Ehi EElio It isn’t sunny

Έχει λιακάδα. Ehi liaKAda. It is sunny.

Θα έχει λιακάδα. THA Ehi liaKAda. It will be sunny.

Δεν θα έχει ήλιο. DEN THA Ehi EElio. There won’t be any sun.

Δεν θα έχει λιακάδα. DEN THA Ehi liaKAda. It won’t be sunny.

Έχει σύννεφα. Ehi SEEnefa. There are clouds.

Έχει συννεφιά. Ehi sinefiA. It is cloudy.

Έχει ομίχλη. Ehi oMEEhli. There is fog.

Έχει υγρασία. Ehi iyraSEEa. There is humidity.

Δεν θα έχει συννεφιά. DEN THA Ehi sinefiA. It won’t be cloudy.

GREEK WORDS IN ENGLISH

The word λιακάδα derives from ήλιος> ηλιακάδα. The word ήλιος, helios exists in a few English words, particularly in astronomy. Helioviewer in English is a solar and heliospheric image visualization tool. Heliosphere (helios=ήλιος + sphere= σφαίρα) is the region of space, encompassing the solar system. Other English derivatives are heliocentric (=having the sun in the center), heliotherapy (=sun therapy), heliolatry (=sun cult), heliotropism (the diurnal motion or seasonal motion of plant parts, flowers or leaves, in response to the direction of the sun). Ancient Greeks have named one of those plants after that property Heliotropium.

Το νέφος (>nebula) was the ancient Greek word for the cloud, το σύν+νεφο is a group of clouds (syn- =together), η συννεφιά is when the sky is clouded.

BASIC GRAMMAR

To form a question about the weather, we keep the word order and we just add the question mark at the end of the sentence.

Έχει ήλιο σήμερα. Έχει ήλιο σήμερα; -Ναι, έχει λιακάδα. Όχι, δεν έχει λιακάδα. In order to form the negative form of the verb, we just put the word δεν in front of it. Δεν έχει σύννεφα. Δεν έχει ομίχλη.

To form the Future Tense, we add the word θα in front of the verb. Θα έχει λιακάδα. Θα έχει συννεφιά.

We omit the article before the weather nouns: Έχει ήλιο. Έχει υγρασία. Έχει συννεφιά.

EXERCISES

Match the Greek phrases with their translation in English.

Τι καιρό κάνει σήμερα; What is the weather today?

1.Λιακάδα 1. Is it humid?

2. Έχει συννεφιά. 2. Sunny.

3. Δεν έχει ήλιο. 3. There are clouds.

4. Έχει σύννεφα. 4. It is cloudy.

5. Έχει υγρασία; 5. There is no sun.

Τι καιρό θα κάνει αύριο; What will be the weather tomorrow?

1.Θα έχει λιακάδα όλη μέρα. 1. It will be sunny in the morning.

2.Θα έχει ήλιο το πρωί. 2. There will be sunshine all day.

3. Θα έχει ομίχλη. 3. It will be foggy.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.