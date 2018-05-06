Obituaries in Greek-American Community

ANDREWS, GEORGE

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Apr. 13) – George G. Andrews, 84, Born in Pikerni, Greece; Beloved husband of Tasia (nee Mylonas); Loving father of Dean (Maria) and Frances Andrews; Cherished son of the late George and the late Fotini Andrews; Loving brother of Kostas and the late Voula (the late Nikitas) Makris; Dearest brother-in-law of Aleka (Nikos) Lykourgou, Panos Gotsis, Stathis (Maria) Gotsis; Antonia (Louis) Zouzias, the late Ioanna (Andrea) Geroulias and the late Stella Gotsis; Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many, Visitation Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 2701 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL. 60614. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. George Church appreciated. Arrangements by Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director, Ltd. 773-889-1700.

DEMETRE, GEORGE

ST. LOUIS, MO (from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, published on Apr. 19) – George Demetre passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2018. Loving husband for 34 years of Frances Karakas Demetre. Dear father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather and friend. Born in Nestorio, Greece. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Retired from HUD after 38 years of dedicated employment. Spent remaining years volunteering at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Awarded Lifetime Achievement by AHEPA Chapter 53; dedicated parishioner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, St. Louis. Will be missed by all. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Parish Life Center, 12550 South Forty Drive, Town & Country, 63141 on Monday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Trisagion, 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St.Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. A service of the Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63130, 314-721-1870.

KALOMIRIS, EVAN

PORTLAND, OR (from The Oregonian, published on Apr. 13) – Evan George Kalomiris Jan. 5, 1934 – April 12, 2018. Evan Kalomiris passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the age of 84. He was born Jan. 5, 1934 in Chiliomodi, Korinthos, Greece to Anastasia Maletis and George Kalomiris. Evan immigrated to the United States at the age of 26 and lived here until his passing. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife, Helen; his four children, Anastasia, George, Mag and Demetri; and 10 grandchildren. Evan was a proud and loyal man who loved his family deeply. His sense of humor and loving character will be missed immensely. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 N.E. Glisan Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Cancer Association: https://joyrx.org/. Please sign the online guest book at www.oregonlive.com/obits.

KITIXIS, OLGA

READING, PA (from the Reading Eagle, published on Apr. 20) – Olga (Vasiliadis) Kitixis, 79, of Reading, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Pavlos Kitixis; they were married for 54 years. Born in Akropotamos, Greece, Olga was the daughter of the late Spyridon and Maria Vasiliadis. Olga worked for over 30 years as a seamstress at the H. Oritsky Inc., clothing manufacturing firm in Reading. She was a faithful member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading. Family was paramount to Olga, and she particularly loved to gather the family for the many wonderful dinners she prepared with a great passion. Her loving family and friends will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, Olga is survived by their two sons, Ioannis, Reading, and Spyridon, husband of Michele, Blandon; and two grandchildren, Alexander, a student of the University of Alabama, and Morgan, an eighth-grade student at Fleetwood. She is also survived by two siblings, Europi and Chistos Vasiliadis. She was predeceased by siblings: Stellios, Savas and Thelpos Vasiliadis. Services will be Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the address above. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

KUTULAS, ANGELINE

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Apr. 18) – Angeline Kutulas, nee Vlahos, Presbytera, Beloved wife of the late Rev. John G. Kutulas. Loving mother of George (Frances) Kutulas and Kiki Bartholomew. Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Demetria West, fiancee) Kutulas, Stacy (Bryan) Usher, James and John Bartholomew and Paula (Jonathan) Mueller. Great grandmother of Addison and Brittany. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and Vasiliki “Bessie” Vlahos. Daughter-in-law of the late George and Angelike Kutulas. Dear sister of George Vlahos and Christine Liarakos. Fond aunt of Nicholas (Lisa) Liarakos. Special cousin to many and their families both here and in Greece. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago. Family and friends will meet Friday morning from 9:30 am – 10:30 am for Visitation, then 10:30 am, for Funeral Service at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd. (847) 375-0095.

PARRIS, STELLA

KANSAS CITY, MO (from The Courier-Journal, Published on Apr. 28) – Stella Shemarya Parris, devoted wife of 60 years, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to everyone she met, died on April 25 following a brief illness — and 88 years of love. Stella was born in Seattle, Washington to parents Rachel and Jack Shemarya, both immigrants from the Mediterranean island of Rhodes, Greece. Stella and her siblings, Jerry, Sylvia and Al grew up in an environment rich with the unique tastes, smells, and especially songs and dances ingrained in their Sephardic heritage. Her spirited mother spoke seven languages fluently (and once played a trick on Stella by teaching her two children a certain unutterable word in all seven). Stella’s work ethic emerged in her mid-teens when she worked at an outdoor Greek market in Seattle. When she graduated high school at 18, she began a government career with the United States Navy’s Military Sea Transportation Service, cutting officers’ orders at Navy Pier 39. Five years later, she would meet a young pharmacist stationed at Madigan Army Hospital at nearby Fort Lewis who valiantly tried to capture a date on her busy social calendar for three weekends in a row. When she saw a cancellation on the fourth weekend, she called him, and Arnold would become her soulmate, husband and the forever love of her life. They married in 1956, and Stella moved with Arnold to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where they grew their family with a daughter and a son. They were side-by-side partners as they opened the corner drug store from which their life took shape, Mohawk Drugs. Stella and Arnold raised their two children in the back of that store, teaching them how to properly dust shelves, stock merchandise, serve ice cream sundaes at the soda fountain, help deliver prescriptions to customers too sick to stop by, and eventually, ring the big brass cash register. Each night when the family came home, Stella would take out her big ledger and manage the business from her recliner next to Arnold, while their kids did homework and played on the green shag carpet. When she wasn’t doing work for their store, Stella was very actively working for and/or chairing a broad range of local philanthropies, including the Hadassah Medical Organization, Jewish Community Federation, B’nai Brith and many others. She was a working woman who always found time to give back, an iconic message which her children could not miss. Stella’s life was rich with family and philanthropy, cooking and friends – with opportunities to combine them all at every opportunity. But her purest joy came in the time she savored with her beloved husband, with whom she never, ever stopped holding hands. She and Arnold found great joy in time with their kids, grandkids, and extended family and friends – so many of whom were like family. Until their final days, they spent countless hours on bar stools together in their favorite pastime: watching Kentucky and Louisville basketball. Stella is preceded on her journey by her soulmate and husband of 60 years, Arnold. She is survived her daughter, Roshann Shemarya Parris and husband Jeff Dobbs, her son, Harry Jack Parris, two grandchildren, Justin Parris Cohen and Tessa Diana Cohen who lovingly called her “Vava,” three grandpups, and an awesome group of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews to whom Aunt Stella was like a second mother and grandmother. Following a private burial, the family welcomes friends to a memorial service at 6:00 PM at the Parris/Dobbs home on Sunday, April 29 and again on Monday, April 30 at 6:00 PM at Village Shalom. In lieu of flowers, the family would warmly welcome contributions to Village Shalom or the Jewish Family Services Food Pantry. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).

POLITIS, GEORGE

CHARLOTTE, NC (from the Charlotte Observer, published on Apr. 17) – George Politis, 71, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Saturday, the 14th of April 2018 at his residence. “Papaandreou”, as he was affectionately known, was born the 28th of July 1946 in Agia Vlaherna, Greece, to the late John and Fotini Politis. The family will greet friends 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, the 17th of April 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. He is survived by his two daughters: Fotini Politis and Nickoleta Politis; two sisters: Georgia Tsumas and Niki Poulos and the mother of his two children, Stavroula Politis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Leris. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Agia Elpis Philoptochos Society, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. May His Memory Be Eternal.