This Week in Greek History

May 6: On this day in 1954, Greek politician Theodora “Dora” Bakoyannis was born in Athens. Bakoyannis was born into one of the most prominent political families in Modern Greece’s history, one whose legacy she and her brother have helped to advance. Bakoyannis is the oldest of four children born to former Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis and his wife. Marika. The family hails from Chania, Crete and Bakoyannis’ grandfather, Kyriakos, and her great-uncle Aristomenis were also politicians. Her brother Kyriakos, named after their grandfather, is currently the leader of the opposition in Greek parliament as the president of New Democracy.

Bakoyannis grew up in Athens but was forced to complete her secondary schooling in the German School of Paris as her family was in exile during the junta dictatorship in Greece in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

She went on to study political science and communication at the University of Munich and finished her studies at the law school of the University of Athens. Bakoyannis has been married twice. Her first husband, Pavlos Bakoyannis, was a journalist and an elected member of parliament with the New Democracy party. He was tragically assassinated by the terrorist organization 17 November on September 26, 1989 at age 54. They met while both were studying in Munich at the same university. Her second husband is Isidoros Kouvelos, who has a commercial maritime shipping company and is heavily involved in the sports world of Greece having been the chairman of the Greek Olympic Committee.

In addition to being a Member of Parliament, Bakoyannis has served her country as Mayor of Athens, Greek Minister for Culture, and Minister for Foreign Affairs. At the time of her accession to the latter position, Bakoyannis held the highest position ever by a woman and that remained the case until Greek Supreme Court judge Vassiliki Thanou served as caretaker Prime Minister of Greece from August 27 to September 21, 2015 ahead of the national elections to be held on September 20 of that same year. As Athens’ first female mayor (2003-06) in the city’s thousands of years of history, she presided over the triumphant return of the Summer Olympic Games to Greece for the first time since 1896 when the modern games were founded. She has two children, Alexia and Kostas with her son currently serving as the Regional Governor of Central Greece. Dora Bakoyannis is a resident of Athens currently and PM in the New Democracy Party.

May 10: On this day in 1905, Greek Rebetiko genre musical legend Markos Vamvakaris was born on the island of Syros. Vamvakaris was born into a family of Catholics on the island which led to his nickname “Frangos,” which was a colloquial term at the time given to those of Western European descent. Chiefly, those who were not Orthodox Christians but instead Protestants, Catholics etc. His parents were poor farmers and he was the oldest of six siblings. His grandfather wrote songs and his father played the tambourines and other instruments accompanying that music. Consequently, from a young age Markos followed his father with a hand drum set to various festivals and parties. Due to the bad financial shape in which his family found itself, Vamvakaris was forced to leave his studies and worked as a newspaper delivery boy, an assistant to a butcher, and other many odd jobs to help make ends meet.

In 1917 at age 12, he left Syros for the port of Piraeus. His family would later join him. There, he worked as a ship hand and dock loader before working steadily at the public butcheries of Athens and Piraeus from 1925 until 1935. When Vamvakaris was 21, he married his first wife, Eleni Mavroeidi, and nicknamed her Zigoala, a nickname made famous by being repeated in a song sung by Stelios Kazantzidis. It is said that around that age, Vamvakaris by chance heard Nikos Aivaliotis playing the bouzouki, which changed his life and was the catalyst to him wanting to learn the bouzouki and writing his first songs.

Along with his friend Giorgos Batis, Stratos Pagoumtzis, and Anestis Delia, Vamvakaris created a band called, I Tetras I Ksakousti Tou Piraeus. In 1933 after significant pressure from music composer and producer Spyros Peristeri, Vamvakaris recorded the first successful commercial song that featured a bouzouki in Greece called “Karantouzeni,” where he also sang on the track. Amazingly, Vamvakaris was hesitant for the song to be released because he didn’t believe that his voice was of any quality.

Commercially speaking, the years leading up to the second world war were probably his most successful. During that time in 1935, among his other hits, Vamvakaris recorded his most famous song called “Frangosyriani.” The song was a hit when it was originally released but became a certified nationwide hit 25 years later when it was re-recorded with the voice of fellow musical icon Grigoris Bithikotsis.

It was a different story for Vamvakaris after the second world war when the music industry in Greece changed. Trying to borrow sounds from India and thinking that the traditional bouzouki music was outdated, many of the top clubs in Athens stopped inviting him to perform there and many of the top record labels refused to invite him for recording sessions. He was excommunicated from the Catholic church in 1966 as his second marriage was done with an Orthodox Christian ceremony.

In the late 1950s, redemption came for Vamvakaris as composing and lyrical great Vasilis Tsitsanis encouraged Columbia music records to recirculate old and new Vamvakaris songs. He sang on these songs but was joined by other well-known artists of the time, like the aforementioned Grigoris Bithikotsis. Vamvakaris passed away on February 8, 1972 at age 66 at his apartment in Nikaia, Athens. He left behind a son and his wife. In total, over 200 songs were recorded by Vamvakaris in his own voice and over 220 more from 1932 to 1960 were recorded that were either inspired by him or written by him for other artists. Markos Vamvakaris is deservedly known as the patriarch of Greek Rembetiko music.