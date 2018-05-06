Going on in Our Community

THRU OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands–a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets) on May 19, July 7, August 4, and October 6 this year. Enjoy a Greek panigiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM. Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Odyssey in April and May, and in July, August, and September we will feature Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. In April and May, we will also feature Neos Ihos playing Greek music on the block between Hope and Roosevelt Streets. To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.

THRU JULY 8

NEW YORK – The Onassis Cultural Center New York presents Birds: A Festival Inspired by Aristophanes, comprising a rich array of events that consider the enduring—and, currently, pressing—central themes of Aristophanes’ ancient satire, The Birds, April 22- July 8. The festival is produced by Onassis Cultural Center New York for the American premiere of Nikos Karathanos’ uproarious and poetic adaptation of the original Aristophanes play, presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse and Onassis Cultural Centre-Athens. More information is available online at: onassisusa.org.

MAY 2-13

BROOKLYN – Following its sold-out World Premiere at the open air Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and a subsequent popular engagement at the Onassis Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, the play- Aristophanes’ Birds, directed by Nikos Karathanos, will run for 12 performances at St. Ann’s Warehouse, 45 Water Street in Brooklyn, Wednesday, May 2- Sunday, March 13. More information is available online at: http://stannswarehouse.org/show/the-birds/.

MAY 3- JUNE 1

WASHINGTON, DC – The Embassy of Greece and the Hellenic Ephorate of Antiquities of Kavala-Thasos invite you to the Opening of the photography exhibition Archaeological Site of Philippi: A Landmark of European Heritage on Thursday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 PM at the Embassy of Greece, 2217 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC. The Archaeological Site of Philippi is included in UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Monuments since 2016. The photo exhibition is free and will be on display at the Embassy of Greece until June 1. Visiting Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM. The exhibition is generously sponsored by Raycap and is part of the European Union Month of Culture in DC. RSVP for the opening on Eventbrite.

MAY 4-5

MANHATTAN – A special Greek Jewish Shabbat at Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum, 280 Broome Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, celebrating the Romaniote and Sephardic traditions of the Jews of Greece takes place on May 4-5. Community leaders from Greece, Seattle, Indianapolis, Portland, Miami, Atlanta, and Philadelphia will be present, including the following distinguished Hahamim: Rabbi Gabriel Negrin, Jewish Community of Athens, Greece; Rabbi Ben Hassan, Sephardic Bikur Holim Congregation, Seattle; Rabbi David Gingold-Altchek, Etz Chaim Sephardic Cong, Indianapolis; and Rabbi Nissim Elnecavé, The Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America. Beginning on Friday, May 4, 6:45 PM, and continuing on Saturday, May 5, 9 AM, the complete schedule is available online at: www.kkjsm.org. Please RSVP to amarcus@kkjsm.org. More information is available by phone: 212-431-1619 and online at: www.kkjsm.org.

MAY 4-6

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Greek America Foundation presents its National Innovation Conference and Forty Under 40 Awards Weekend in Philadelphia, PA with a complete weekend of receptions, speakers, workshops, and events. This event is presented in association with the National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA). Tickets for students and young professionals should be purchased through NHSA (with or without hotel accommodations at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown) For more information visit: www.nhsaofamerica.org and www.greekamericafoundation.org.

BETHESDA, MD – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd. in Bethesda, holds its annual Greek Festival May 4-6. Featuring traditional Greek cuisine, guided church tours, Greek dance performances, live Greek music, Greek “Agora” marketplace, and Kids Corner. Hours: Friday, May 4,12-10 PM; Saturday, May 5, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, May 6, 12-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 301-469-7990 and online at: https://stgeorge.org/festival/.

MAY 5-6

DURHAM, NC – The Greek Festival of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Highway 751 in Durham takes place Saturday, May 5-Sunday, May 6, 11 AM- 8PM. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, a Greek Taverna and Café, traditional music, folk dance performances, shopping, video travelogues of Greece, church tours, and kids’ activities. More information is available online at: http://www.durhamgreekfestival.org/.

MAY 6

MANHATTAN – Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum hosts the fourth annual Greek Jewish Festival on Sunday, May 6 from 12-6 PM. The festival, a unique cross-cultural celebration, will take place in front of KKJ’s landmark historic synagogue on Broome Street between Allen Street and Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. More information on the Greek Jewish Festival is available online at: www.GreekJewishFestival.com.

MAY 8-11

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 East Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre, holds its Spring Greek Food Festival on Tuesday, May 8- Friday, May 11, 11 AM- 8PM. Features: Eat-ins and take-outs of delicious Greek food and pastries, Free local delivery (within 2 miles) offered to orders over $30, Church is handicap accessible on the inside (after passing 5 steps leading to entrance of church), All major credit cards accepted. Pre-orders are welcome in advance by phone: 570-823-4805 and email: greekfoodfestival@yahoo.com.

MAY 10-13

WATERBURY, CT – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Parkway in Waterbury, holds its annual Greek Festival May 10-13. Enjoy authentic Greek food, music and dancing. Raffle tickets and more information are available by phone: 203-754-5189 or email: office@holytrinitywaterbury.org. Festival Hours: Thursday, May 10, Thursday 10 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 11, 10 AM- 11 PM; Saturday, May 12, 10 AM- 12 Midnight; Sunday, May 13, 11 AM- 3 PM.

MAY 11-13

WEBSTER, TX – St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church of Webster holds the 25th Annual Clear Lake Greek Festival at the Landolt Pavillion, Clear Lake Park, 5001 Nasa Parkway, in Seabrook, on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, 11 AM-10 PM, and Sunday, May 13, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy Greek food, dancing, gift shops, and children’s activities. More information is available online at: clearlakegreekfestival.com.