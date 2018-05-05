Annunciation Greek Heritage, Culture Festival in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The Annunciation Greek Orthodox parish in Manhattan hosts its annual Greek Festival on May 12.

An Upper West Side tradition for families and singles alike, the annual Annunciation Greek Festival features traditional homemade foods, desserts, a special activities area just for the kids, continuous Greek music and dancing in the streets, and an afternoon demonstration by Annunciation’s awarding-winning Greek dance troupe.

Parishioner and self-guided tours of the church sanctuary are free, taking place throughout the day. Tours highlight an up-close look at the Byzantine style iconography and hand-carved altar facade imported from Greece over 60 years ago as well as an opportunity to learn more about the Orthodox faith. The Annunciation sanctuary includes six dramatic stained glass windows and is a rare combination of 1890’s Gothic architecture and Byzantine decoration reminiscent of Orthodox churches across Greece.