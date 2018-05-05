Greek Wrestler Wins Bronze at European Championships in Dagestan

ATHENS – Greek wrestler Maria Prevolaraki won bronze at the 2018 European Championships finals at the Palace of Sport Youth in Dagestan on Friday.

It is the second year in a row that Prevolaraki ends up winning a medal in the 53 kg category; last year she placed among the top three at both the World and the European Championships. In her final round on Friday she faced Turkish Aysun Erge to win by 12-7. It was the first bronze for Greece at this year’s championships.

Male wrestler Giorgos Meletov was defeated by France during trials for the 79 kg category, while Kyrillos Binenbaum will wrap up the Greek participation at this year’s championships with a match on Saturday, in the 74 kg category.