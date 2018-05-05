Mitsotakis: Tsipras Has Ended both Bolitically and Essentially

THESSALONIKI. Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of having hurt the country and suggested that he must not remain in the government any more.

Mitsotakis was addressing a party event in Thessaloniki late on Friday.

“We have a tough pre-election period ahead of us. I do not know how long it will last. I do not know when the elections will be held. But I hope that we will have early elections because every day that passes, the SYRIZA government hurts the country,” he noted and added:

“We want to win the elections because the citizens will trust us again and not only because they are tired of the current government.”

Mitsotakis to party members: Be prepared for national elections

New Democracy members and officers should be absolutely prepared and alert for national elections, the main opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Thessaloniki on Friday.

“We have a tough struggle ahead of us. To achieve our goal we must be united and absolutely focused on our common goal,” Mitsotakis said at a party meeting in a central Thessaloniki hotel.

“We are facing a tough adversary, one who will not abandon ruling so easily, because he is fed by it and he mainly feeds on division and polarization, created by SYRIZA’s political speech,” he added.

ND has another legacy, he noted, that of party founder Konstantinos Karamanlis, and asserted that his party “will not make the same mistakes; we shall speak the truth and promise things that are deliverable.”