Elections Would be Salvation for the Country, ND Leader Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS – General elections would be salvation for the country, stated New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview to Thessaloniki radio stations on Friday, expressing his satisfaction that other political forces agree with the request for early elections.

“Mr. Tsipras is a Prime Minister in decline, he is already past, they only thing he is capable of doing is to divide and polarise,” claimed the main opposition leader.

Mitsotakis also ruled out a “clean” exit; the country will be under a state of post-programme surveillance that has nothing to do with what was implemented in other countries that left from the memoranda. “The clean exit is the new dirty great lie”.