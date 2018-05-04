2018 AHEPA Family Leadership Excursion Visits Ikaria

IKARIA, Greece – The AHEPA Family Leadership Excursion delegation arrived at Ikaria—the ancestral home of Supreme President Carl Hollister—on May 3 via Chinook helicopter, courtesy of the Greek government.

On Ikaria, the delegation met with the head administrators of Ikaria Prefectural General Hospital, located in Agios Kirikos, to learn more about the hospital’s needs to serve the community, AHEPA posted on Facebook.

Through AHEPA’s public health assistance to Greece campaign, AHEPA has been able to team-up with partners to provide a significant amount of aid to help address the medical supply shortage in Greece.

After receiving a presentation from the director of the hospital, Supreme President Hollister and Supreme Treasurer George Horiates pledged to assist the hospital through AHEPA’s public health assistance program.

Also while in Ikaria, Supreme President Hollister hopes to have a foundation in place to start an AHEPA chapter on the island. The delegation also met with local community leaders and exchanged gifts of appreciation.